Alvi lauds efforts to transform NIH into quality research centre





Zubair Qureshi

President Dr Arif Alvi has lauded the efforts undertaken by Health Ministry for the uplift of NIH saying, “It is the country’s premier public health institution and performing important function of Public Health Research.” The president made these remarks during a visit to the NIH Wednesday and underscored the importance of research.

The president emphasized the institute should continue to provide opportunities to public health professionals to undertake research in the field. Dr Alvi also took round of various divisions of the institute and lauded the efforts of Executive Director NIH.

Earlier upon his arrival Executive Director of the NIH Prof Dr Aamer Ikram briefed him on the major initiatives undertaken to transform NIH into a research-oriented institute. Federal Health Minister Aamer Mehmood Kiani, Secretary Health Capt. (R) Zahid Saeed, Director General Health Dr. Assad Hafeez were also present on the occasion.

Health Minister Aamer Mehmood Kiani said NIH is a national asset and has enormous potential. The NIH is contributing towards achieving Sustainable Development Goals. One of our major targets was reviving the production of measles vaccine at NIH. This was critical in backdrop of growing incidence of the disease and epidemics of the disease in different parts of the country. With concerted collective effort we were able to achieve this objective, he said. Another major issue was upgradation of laboratory facilities, a task that had been successfully undertaken. By Allah Almighty’s grace BSL-3 laboratory that conforms to global standards was our first initiative at NIH.

Prof Dr Aamer Ikram said the production of number of vaccines including measles, tetanus and diphtheria has been started. Landmark initiatives have been taken to bring NIH at par with international standards, he said. Production of measles vaccine for children which was stalled for 7 years has been made functional, Rs. 751 Million have been approved for production of Sera which is a major step forward and would meet critical demand of vaccine and Sera, shared Prof. Aamer Ikram. It is expected that the institute will be able to meet half of the country’s requirement for anti snake venom by June 2019. We are currently producing around 40 thousands doses annually which is a fifth of the country’s requirement.

He said we cannot export vaccines without conforming to current Good Manufacturing Practices. We have prepared a policy in this regard which will be launched soon.







