Alvi, Khattak test positive for Covid-19

Staff Reporter Islamabad

After Prime Minister Imran Khan, President Arif Alvi and Defence Minister Pervez Khattak have also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“I have tested positive for Covid-19. May Allah have mercy on all Covid affectees,” Alvi wrote on his official Twitter handle.

The president said that he had his first dose of vaccine but the antibodies start to develop after the second dose that was due in a week.

On March 15, the president and First Lady Samina Alvi got their anti-Covid vaccine in Islamabad with the former urging the nation to take precautions to make the country sail through the third wave of the pandemic.