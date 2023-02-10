Alvi, Imran flay ECP for not announcing KP, Punjab election dates

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has failed to fulfil its constitutional duty by not giving the date for elections in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Imran made these remarks while speaking to President Dr Arif Alvi who called on the former premier at his Zaman Park residence.

Both leaders deliberated upon the current political situation and elections in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Meanwhile, speaking to the media outside Imran’s residence, PTI leader Farrukh Habib claimed that “some unknown forces” were trying to prevent elections in the country.