Alvi, Erdogan vow to enhance Pak-Turkey coop

President Dr. Arif Alvi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have agreed to further enhance mutual cooperation between the two brotherly countries for further deepening bilateral relations in all sectors.

This was agreed between the two leaders in one-on-one meeting in Istanbul on Tuesday. President Dr. Arif Alvi is on visit to Turkey on the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the inauguration of Istanbul’s Grand International Airport. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated President Dr. Arif Alvi on his election. He hoped that bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries will further grow under the new leadership of Pakistan. Dr. Arif Alvi stressed the early conclusion of bilateral Free Trade Agreement and increasing the bilateral trade between the both countries. He expressed satisfaction at growing Turkish investment in Pakistan and also hoped that Turkish investors will benefit from various investment opportunities in Pakistan.

The President thanked his Turkish counterpart for warm welcome and hospitality accorded to the Pakistani delegation. He also invited Turkish President to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience.

President Dr. Arif Alvi also attended the reception hosted by President of Turkey in the honour of visiting heads of state/government on the occasion of 95th Republic Day of Turkey.

President Alvi also attended the inauguration of the Istanbul Grand International Airport on Monday while on a three-day visit to Turkey at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

President Erdogan, while inaugurating the airport – which his government says will eventually become the largest in the world – amidst great fanfare, said it would be “the pride of our country and an example to the world.”

Along with President Alvi, other heads of state were also in attendance at the lavish opening ceremony. At the event, Alvi said that Pakistan and Turkey share “deep brotherly and historical-based relations”.

At the inauguration — which coincided with the 95th anniversary of modern Turkey’s founding by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk — Erdogan revealed that the airport would be named “Istanbul”. “Istanbul is not only our biggest city but also the most valuable trademark of our country,” he said.

