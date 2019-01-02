Alvi emphasizes look reading culture

NBF briefs President on various book-promotional steps

Zubair Qureshi

President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday held that book-reading is an integral part of a civilized society and only those nations achieve greatness that befriend books and make reading a daily habit in their lives.

The president expressed these views while attending a briefing session by the National Book Foundation (NBF) at the Aiwan-e-Sadr. Federal Minister for National History and Literary Heritage Shafqat Mehmood was also present on the occasion.

Managing Director of the NBF Dr Inamul Haq Javed and Secretary Ishtiaq Malik briefed the president about NBF’s book-friendly projects in far and wide of the country.

NBF besides printing curriculum books for schools and colleges has been holding book fairs, Book Day events, organizing workshops and seminars to popularize reading habits among the people particularly the youngsters, they said. Providing access to the children of rural areas is a national service and NBF is thus doing a commendable job that needs to be supported by private sector as well, he said.

The President took keen interest in various initiatives launched by the foundation and commended the work done so far in this regard. MD Dr Inamul Haq Javed showed the president NBF’s publications and briefed him about the Readers’ Club scheme through which people could purchase books on discount up to 50pc.

Moreover, the NBF book clubs and the NBF Mobile Book Shop are also contributing to popularize reading habits and through these initiatives people of the remote areas have access to their favourite titles in remote parts of the country like South Punjab, interior Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s far flung areas.

President Alvi expressed his satisfaction over the NBF’s book-friendly initiatives and held that all segments of society needed to come forward to play their role in promoting books and book culture in society.

“Today’s readers are tomorrow’s leaders,” said the president and emphasized that more such reading activities should be held among the school children.

