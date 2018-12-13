Alvi discusses regional issues with King Salman

Riyadh

President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday met Saudi King and Custodian of the two Holy Mosques Salman bin Abdulaziz in Riyadh and discussed regional issues among other matters of mutual interest.

According to a statement issued by the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, the two leaders also discussed bilateral ties, trade, investments and economic issues.

Pakistan’s acting ambassador to Saudi Arabia Zeeshan Ahmed and Pakistan Consul General in Jeddah Shahryar Akbar Khan were also present during the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadari met the president in Madina and briefed him about the ongoing talks with the Saudi authorities relating to Hajj agreement.

After the first phase of talks on Sunday, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia had signed an agreement regarding terms and conditions and information regarding the holy pilgrimage in 2019.

According to the agreement, signed by religious affairs ministers of the two countries, a record 184,210 Pakistani Muslims will perform hAJ next year. The Saudi government has increased the quota for Pakistan with 5,000 pilgrims under the Road to Makkah project.— APP

