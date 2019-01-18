Alvi directs probe into theft at historic railways building

President Dr. Arif Alvi Thursday directed the Pakistan Railways to conduct an inquiry into the theft of some items from the historic building, belonging to Railways in Jhelum.

Hearing a representation against the recommendation of Wafaqi Mohtaisb at Aiwan-e-Sadr, the president directed Pakistan Railways to install a safety gate to safeguard the particular building and to keep a regular watch on this historical site.

Located near Railway Crossing, Lalazar Colony in Jhelum, the building had once been used as “Dak/Police Choki” in Sher Shah Suri era, said a President House statement.

President Alvi called for preservation of the national heritage of archeological value for promotion of tourism activities.

He also directed National History and Heritage Division to submit a comprehensive report containing essential details along side remedial measures to protect this archeological site.

In this particular case, the complainant has alleged the ruination, dilapidation and deterioration of this historic building.

On the occasion, the president also underlined that a cooperative aptitude from all stakeholders was need of the hour to safeguard the historical/archeological sites. He added that no commercial activity could be allowed at the national heritage buildings.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp