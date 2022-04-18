Alvi directs Cheema to continue to hold office till next order

President Arif Alvi has directed Punjab Governor Omer Sarfraz Cheema to continue to hold the office of the Governor till the final decision being made on the summary moved for his removal from the office.

On the other hand, the principal secretary to the governor said that Punjab governor cannot refuse to administer the oath to an elected chief minister under any circumstances. Warning Punjab Governor Cheema against declining oath to the CM-elect, the principal secretary said that the move would be a constitutional violation.

Hamza, who got elected with 197 votes was supposed to be sworn in as the Punjab CM on Sunday until PTI-backed Cheema abruptly postponed the oath-taking ceremony, citing the Punjab Assembly secretary’s report, the Lahore High Court’s instructions and the “facts presented to him.”