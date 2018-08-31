Alvi confident of smooth sailing in presidential polls

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

Sounding optimistic of winning the upcoming presidential elections with overwhelming majority, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf senior leader and candidate for the country’s presidentship Arif Alvi Thursday said his top priority after being elected as the President of Pakistan will work for harmony among federating units.

“I am confident of easy win in the presidential elections to be held on September 4. My priority after winning elections would be promotion of harmony among federating units”. Flanked by the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan, Deputy Speaker National Assembly, Qasim Suri and other PTI leaders Arif Alvi told newsmen during a presser at Chief Minister House Peshawar. The PTI candidate who will be facing Aitezaz Ahsan of PPP and Maulana Fazlur Rehman of the com-bined opposition, said, his party would address the problems of small federating units including KP and Balochistan.

Alvi said the comeback of PTI in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with two third majority was testimony to the fact that the party has delivered in the prov-ince during the last five years and won the confidence of the dwellers of KP adding PTI undertook massive reforms and developmental works dur-ing its last tenure.

Earlier an important meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf PTI to devise strategy for the upcoming presidential elections was held at Chief Minister House, Peshawar on Thursday.

Besides Senators, MNAs and MPAs , Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Speaker KP Assembly, Deputy Speaker National Assembly and others attended the meeting. The meeting focused on voting for the PTI presidential nominee Arif Alvi by the PTI legislators of the province and FATA and finalized line of action in this regard.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan welcomed all the guests and thanked for their participation in the meeting. He said that Arif Alvi has rendered valuable services to PTI. He said his government has come to power this time with a different mindset showing zero tolerance to protocol culture because it is nothing but the state of delusion we can no longer live in nor can we afford it keeping the people befooling for all the time.

