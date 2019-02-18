Alvi confers highest civil award on Crown Prince

Zubair Qureshi

Islamabad

President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday conferred Pakistan’s highest civil award — Nishan-e-Pakistan — on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman who concluded his two-day visit here Monday and was on way to Malaysia as part of his tour of the rest of the Asian countries.

Nishan-e-Pakistan or ‘Emblem of Pakistan’ is the highest civil award conferred on a non-Pakistani for his/her immense services to Pakistan.

Prince Mohammad Bin Salman is 24th on the list of the recipients and second Saudi national who is conferred the unique honour which is given purely on merit and keeping in view the contributions of the recipient to Pakistan’s society/state in the science, technology, education, economy, art, culture or any other particular area.

The award-giving ceremony took place at the President House in which participated Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, chiefs of the Air and Naval forces, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gen Zubair Mehmood Hayat, Speaker NA Asad Qaiser, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, their deputies, ministers and notables personalities of the country.

