Alvi condoles with families of soldiers martyred at LoC

President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday telephoned families of soldiers who were martyred in firing of Indian troops at Line of Control (LoC).

The President talking to families of Havildar Abdur Rab, Naik Khurram and Sipahi Ghulam Hussain separately, expressed condolence with them.

Dr. Arif Alvi said those who sacrificed their lives for the motherland will always be remembered.

The President said that the nation is highly indebted of sacrifices of its martyrs and it is also ready to defend the country. Paying tribute to the families of martyred soldiers for their courage, he prayed for them to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.—INP

