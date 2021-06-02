Alvi calls upon ECO members to develop firm affiliation

CPEC an excellent example of ties

Staff Reporter Islamabad

President Dr. Arif Alvi has called upon the member countries of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) to develop a firm partnership to address the issues faced by them.

He was addressing the inaugural session of the General Conference of the Parliamentary Assembly of ECO in Islamabad.

The President said the ECO countries should further improve their relations through trade, tourism and economic linkages.

He pointed out that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is an excellent example of cooperation which will link the Central Asian States with the seas.

It merits mention that the General Conference, which is underway, will discuss an array of topics revolving around its theme “Promoting Parliamentary Partnership for Regional Integration.”

Speakers and Parliamentarians from Pakistan, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Turkey and Uzbekistan are attending the event.

The conference will also have meetings of women parliamentarians, breakout sessions and panel discussions for two days.