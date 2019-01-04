Alvi calls for promoting Urdu language as carrier of our literary, cultural heritage

Zubair Qureshi

President Dr Arif Alvi has stressed promotion of Pakistan’s national language saying it is a carrier of our literary, traditional and cultural history and an effective medium of communication. “No doubt, English is important for dealing with the world and excelling in science, technology and modern disciplines. We shall master that too, but Urdu being our national language is something that we cannot ignore.”

Dr Arif Alvi expressed these views during a briefing by the Director General of the National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) Iftikhar Arif at the Aiwan-e-Sadr here on Thursday.

Federal Minister for National History & Literary Heritage Shafqat Mehmood, Secretary Engr Amir Hussain, Joint Secretary of the Division Syed Junaid AKhlaq, Dr Kamal Ghani, Arif Hussain, Mehboob Khan Bugti and senior officers of the Aiwan-e-Sadr were also present on the occasion.

The president stressed the need for designing such a curriculum as it in accordance with our national aspirations and global and educational needs.

Only those languages survive and succeed that befriend and uphold their national language, said the president adding language is identity of a nation and NLPD should play its role in promoting and supporting Urdu-based initiatives, said the president. Iftikhar Arif on the occasion presented the publications of the NLPD to the President and briefed him about various projects to popularize Urdu language and Urdu publications.

