Alvi, Aitzaz, Fazl vie for president’s seat

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

Arif Alvi of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, Aitzaz Ahsan of Pakistan Peoples Party and PML-N backed supported Maulana Fazlur Rehman of MMA have emerged the main contestants for the presidential elections to be held on the fourth of next month.

Despite several huddles, the opposition parties failed to bring a joint consensus candidate. Nomination papers of the three candidates were submitted at Islamabad High Court in the federal capital on Monday.

Talking to the media after submitting his nomination papers in Islamabad, Arif Alvi said that his party will win the presidential election with clear majority. Arif Alvi said Imran Khan and his party have chosen him for the office of the president which is a big responsibility. He said they will continue to work for strengthening the federation.

He said that the country has been put on the path of transformation. He said that the people will continue to support Imran Khan who will definitely bring change in their lives.

Talking to the media persons after submitting his nomination papers, PPP’s nominee for presidential elections Aitzaz Ahsan said his nomination for the slot is the party’s decision.

He said other opposition parties also have no objection on his selection and only raised objections on the procedure adopted for his nomination.

Aitzaz Ahsan said that he was not expecting the objections raised by PML-N senior leader Pervaiz Rashid against him.

The PPP’s presidential nominee admitted that two presidential candidates from the ranks of the opposition will benefit the PTI.

Recalling his ‘as well as’ his party’s struggle for democracy, Aitzaz Ahsan stated that his party has given immense sacrifices for the sake of democracy. He said he has been in politics since 1964 and during this period he always waged a struggle against dictatorship.

Talking to the media persons after submitting nomination papers of Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PML-N leaders Raja Zafarul Haq and Ahsan Iqbal and JUI (F) leader Abdul Ghafoor Haideri regretted that the PPP nominated Aitzaz Ahsan for the slot of the President without taking other opposition parties on board. They said we will again approach the PPP and appeal it to support Maulana Fazlur Rehman as division of opposition’s votes will give a walkover to the PTI in presidential elections. They said we can win the presidential elections provided the PPP also join hands with the opposition’s alliance.

As per the schedule, Chief Election Commissioner will conduct scrutiny of nomination papers in Islamabad on Wednesday at ten in the morning. Polling for election to the President will be held on fourth of next month in which members of Senate, National Assembly and four provincial assemblies will cast their votes.

Share on: WhatsApp