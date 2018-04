Karachi

The Alveena Agha is a journalism graduate, enrolled in LLB and have an experience of practicing journalism from the last four years. Ms Agha is currently an anchor of (Current Affairs Programme) THE PULSE on Business Plus and an Editor of Affairs Pakistan (News Website).

She also writes for Financial Daily Newspaper and Daily Times. Alveena is a former anchor at “BOL NEWS” For Show: “BOL DR QADRI KAY SAATH” and also worked at FHM, Brands Magazine & Pakistan In Vogue.—PR