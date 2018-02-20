Alumni Association meting organized

Our Correspondent

Bahawalpur

The Career Counseling Center of Govt Sadiq College Women University, Bahawalpur organized an Alumni Association meeting to facilitate, consolidate and coordinate Alumni Activities at GSCWU. The planned objective was to interact with the alumni, select president, Vice President and Secretary, planning future events, conducting Alumni Satisfaction Survey, Taking Alumni Feedback. The twelve newly registered Alumnae, four faculty members and assistant career counseling center attended the meeting.

The meeting was chaired by the Manager Career Counseling Center. In this meeting manager Career Counseling Center Miss. Nosheen Malik discuss about different agenda points of Alumni.