Aluminium giant Rusal share price halved after US sanctions

Moscow

Russian aluminium giant Rusal saw its share price halved on the Hong Kong stock exchange Monday after Washington placed it under sanctions, putting the metals major at risk of defaulting on part of its debt.

As the Hong Kong stock market closed at 0800 GMT, the company’s share price had tumbled 50 percent to HK$2.34 ($0.30, 0.25 euros). The fall represented a loss of more than 3.5 billion euros ($4.3 billion) for the company, which is headed by billionaire Oleg Deripaska, and which accounts for some seven percent of the world’s aluminium production. —AFP