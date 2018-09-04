Alteration in JIT head’s statement: IHC allows Nawaz’s plea

ISLAMABAD : The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday directed accountability court hearing the two pending corruption references against former premier Nawaz Sharif to record his objections with regard to the alleged alteration in the prosecution witness Wajid Zia’s statement.

A two-member bench of IHC, comprising Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, was hearing a petition filed by Sharif through his counsel Khawaja Haris seeking directives for the trial court to place on record his objections.

During JIT head Wajid Zia’s cross-examination, Haris alleged that accountability court judge Arshad Malik altered the statement of the witness in Al-Azizia and Flagship Investment references.

He said the judge changed an answer already recorded by the witness on the instances of the NAB prosecutor.

Haris requested the judges to direct the trial court to make his objections with regard to the alteration part of the record of the graft cases.

While allowing his request, the bench observed that such trivial matters should be resolved in the accountability court.

