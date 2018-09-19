Altamash institute secures top three positions in BDS

Staff Reporter

The Karachi University has announced the results of final year of Bachelor Of Dental Surgery. The Altamash Institute of Dental Medicine secured top three positions in the Karachi University.

Iqra Gulzar d/o Gulzar Ahmed stood first by securing 910 marks, Yusra Farooq d/o Muhammad Farooq declared second with 902 marks and Falak Nusrat d/o Nusrat Hussain stood at third position with 886 marks.

In the DBS final examinations for the term 2018, total of 171 candidates appeared.

