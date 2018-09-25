Altamash Dental College students win 3 top positions

The students of Altamash Institute of Dental Medicine bagged three top positions in University of Karachi BDS Final Professional annual exam-2018.

Iqra Gulzar D/o Gulzar Ahmed won first position by securing 910 marks, Yusra Farooq D/o Mohd Farooq the second position with 902 marks and Falaq Nusrat D/o Nusrat Hussain achieved third position with 886 obtained marks, said release from AIDM on Monday.

AIDM stands unmatched in the high standards of quality education with high degree of academic excellence.—APP

