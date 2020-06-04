Altaf Wani condemns systematic genocide of Kashmiri youth

Islamabad

Voicing his grave concern over the continued bloodbath and systematic genocide of Kashmiri youth in the UN recognized disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir, senior Hurriyat leader and Chairman Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR) Altaf Hussain Wani has said that the extra-judicial killing of 13 Kashmiris in a single day by the Indian occupation forces speaks volumes over the dire situation in the restive region.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, the KIIR chairman while condemning rising tide of the Indian-state-sponsored terrorism in the valley said, “The ruthless killing of over a dozen Kashmiri youth by the Indian forces is enough to stir the conscience of the world community that has maintained a criminal silence over the unending sufferings of Kashmiris who are being killed, maimed, tortured, terrorized and humiliated by the Indian troops deployed in every nuke and cranny of the valley.”

He said that it was quite unfortunate that Narendar Modi led fascist government in India was taking undue advantage of the COVID19 situation to kill Kashmiris in fake encounters. He said that Indian army, which keeps moving in large numbers in the valley have been flouting standard operational procedures (SOPs), while carrying out cordon and search operations.

The flouting of SOPs by the occupation forces he feared could result in coronavirus spike in the region. Urging world human rights organizations to maintain an around the clock vigil on the situation in the troubled valley, Altaf Wani observed that the rights’ in such deteriorating situation in the held valley human rights’ activists responsibilities have increased manifold.

“It is the prime responsibility of world human rights organizations to play a vigorous role by raising strong voice for Kashmiris struggling for their inalienable right to self determination.”, the KIIR chief added.

Altaf Wani also hailed the European Parliamentarians belonging to all major political parties for raising their voice against the worst human rights violations committed by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir.—INP