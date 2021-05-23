Altaf to be on trial in UK next year

Observer Report London

Muttahida Qaumi Movement founder Altaf Hussain will go on trial in January next year at the UK’s Kingston Crown Court for allegedly using hate speech and encouraging an act of terrorism.

The Crown Prosecution Service confirmed that Hussain’s trial will start on January 31, 2022 and last for about three weeks.

The MQM founder had sought to delay his trial indefinitely, citing serious health issues and Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

The CPS confirmed that Hussain’s trial had been postponed twice before because of the pandemic and his own health issues.