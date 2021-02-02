Altaf in ICU in UK

Observer Report London

Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain is in the intensive care unit at a hospital in Britain, apparently after contracting Covid-19, it emerged on Monday.

Hussain, who has been living in the UK in self-imposed exile since 1991, in an audio message released through his party’s social media channels stated that he had been under treatment for nearly three weeks.

“I have been in the ICU in hospital for the last 20 days. It is due to your (supporters’) prayers that I have been able to record this message on this day of Saturday, Jan 30, 2021,” the MQM leader said in the audio, shared by a web TV channel that favours the MQM on Sunday.

Hussain urged his followers to continue praying for him, saying he would speak to them again after recovering. “May Allah protect everyone from this disease, Covid-19,” he said, and appealed to listeners to “take precautions and help each other”.