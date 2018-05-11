Altaf Hassan Qureshi’s book launched

Staff Reporter

A ceremony held here on Thursday for launching Altaf Hassan Qureshi’s book, “Jang September Ki Yadain”, at the Centre for South Asian Studies of the Punjab University.

Justice (R) Faqeer Muhammad Khokhar, chairing the ceremony, said that while reading the book one feel as if he is watching the war scene with is own eyes. He said that the book could create a lot of patriotism among the youth if they read it.

The youth could get maximum knowledge about the world and the local circumstances through this book. Other speakers lauded the services of Altaf Hassan Qureshi and termed his book a source of great awareness among the youth of today and the coming generations about the history of Pakistan.