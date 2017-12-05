I would also be disqualified in Imran, Jehangir cases, taunts Nawaz

Islamabad

Ousted Prime Minister of Pakistan and President Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) Nawaz Sharif on Monday taunted that he would be disqualified in Imran Khan and Jehangir Tarin disqualification cases too.

Talking to his legal team in accountability court here in Islamabad Nawz said “No matter whatever verdict is announced by Islamabad High Court on unification of three National Accountability Court s (NAB) references, seek favorable decision on immunity from appearance plea,” Sharif stressed on his legal team. Later, disgruntled Sharif addressed party’s members at Punjab house in Islamabad.

Sharif made it vehemently clear that only parliament holds right to make amendments in the Constitution. Sharif mocked that he was no more Sadiq and Ameen (truthful and righteous in English) as he eliminated menace of load shedding a year earlier before the promised time i-e 2018.—INP