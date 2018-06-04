Also accept Palestinians’ rights

THERE is nothing cheaper than the blood of Palestinians in the Middle East. Israeli forces enjoy complete immunity to kill as many Palestinians as they possibly could without any threat of being tried under war crimes. It is most unfortunate that those who speak for Israel’s right to defend and live do not recognise the same right for Palestinians. The US once again showed historical and ingrained biasness against hapless Palestinians by vetoing a Kuwaiti-drafted United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution the other day that condemned Israel’s use of force against unarmed Palestinian civilians.

In fact it is not the first time that Washington has adopted such a posture but in the past also we have seen it vetoing any resolution coming against the Zionist state. It was only in 2016 that Obama administration had abstained from UN vote that condemned Israeli settlements. But since then, the Palestinians have been further squeezed as the US has not only accepted and moved its embassy to occupied Jerusalem but Israel has also stepped up construction of illegal settlements in occupied territories and broken all records of tyranny over the last few months. Palestinians in Gaza have been protesting along the border for more than two months, demanding the right of refugees to return to their homes. At least 116 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in Gaza border protests since March 30. The largest number of killings occurred on May 14, the day the United States moved its embassy to occupied Jerusalem from Tel Aviv. Showing indifference to the Palestinians’ sufferings and the US’s discriminatory policy against Muslims poses greater threat to already volatile and explosive Middle Eastern region. While it is for the western countries to demonstrate the same kind of empathy and compassion they showed for the Christians of East Timor and South Sudan, greater responsibility also rests with the Muslim rulers to firmly stand in support of the Palestinian people. The Turkish leadership has spoken very emphatically on the matter. The OIC at its recent emergency meeting in Turkey had recommended a number of important steps such as sending of international force to the occupied territories for the protection of Palestinians. These recommendations should not remain merely words but important Muslim capitals should raise the issue forcefully at the UN for its implementation at the earliest. The US should not oppose the move, as the deployment of such a force will help end bloodshed on both sides. The deployment of such a force will also provide an environment to both Israel and Palestinians to resume the peace process, though Israel’s recent posture demonstrates it is no longer interested in a two-state solution and wants to maintain the status-quo to further grab Palestinian land. Only a genuine and forceful push from important capitals can resume the prospects of peace in the Middle East. Who from the western world genuinely stands up for the oppressed is yet to be seen?

Related