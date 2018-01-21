Alpine skiing: Kitzbuehel sun shines on Germany’s Dressen

Kitzbühel, Austria,

Germany’s Thomas Dressen took advantage of the sun peaking through the Tyrolean clouds to upstage a host of more experienced racers with a shock victory in the men’s World Cup downhill in Kitzbuehel on Saturday.

Widely regarded as the most testing speed event on the World Cup circuit, overcast conditions created bad visibility to make the 3.3km-long Streif run even more challenging.

But Dressen, starting with bib number 19, benefited from a rare clearing of the low cloud cover to streak home in 1min 56.15sec ahead of Switzerland’s Beat Feuz (1:56.35) and Austrian Hannes Reichelt (1:56.56).

It was the 24-year-old’s maiden World Cup victory, his previous best a third place in the Beaver Creek downhill in December.—APP