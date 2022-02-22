Alpine reveal their car for the next F1 season

Alpine have launched their 2022 F1 challenger named the A522 – with a live show from Paris. They are the ninth team to do so with Alpha Romeo the only team left to unveil their car.

The French manufacturer is looking to build on its mild success from the previous season. Esteban Ocon managed the only win for the team last season while Alpine finished sixth in the constructors’ standings.

Ocon will once again partner the double world champion Fernando Alonso for a second successive year, with F2 champion Oscar Piastri in the reserve duties.

Renault Group CEO Luca de Meo and Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi led the presentation with new Team Principal Otmar Szafnauer who was making his first live appearance in Alpine colors who takes the reigns having left rivals Aston Martin in January.

Alpine will run a striking, predominantly blue livery with pink highlights in a nod to their new title sponsor BWT.

During the launch, they also presented a ‘flipped’ livery with pink becoming the most prominent color. This special design will only be used in the first two races of the year in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia before reverting.

Ocon said: “I’m very excited, of course, to not only see the A522 for the first time but to drive it for the first time this week. It’s always a privilege to drive a new Formula 1 car for the first time, as you know all the hard work that has gone on behind the scenes at both factories in Enstone and Viry from all of the many talented people working in the different departments there.

Alonso added: “It’s good to be back and I’ve been working hard to be ready for the new season. The build-up has been a long time coming after the rule change was delayed due to the pandemic. The car looks fantastic with the new regulations in place and I like the new livery.

The A522 will make its on-track debut at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on February 23 as pre-season running gets underway.