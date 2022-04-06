Alphonso Davies fit to return for Bayern Munich

Alphonso Davies is set to make his return for Bayern Munich in their Champions League quarter-final, first leg at Villarreal after overcoming a Covid-related heart problem.

The 21-year-old last featured for Bayern Munich in December.

The winger/left-back was diagnosed with myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart after he tested positive for coronavirus in January, and was pulled from participating in team activities until fully recovered.

“‘Phonzie’ (Davies) will be back, the medical examinations have been so positive that he could play from the start,” Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann said Tuesday.

If he plays, Davies’ return will come ahead of schedule. Nagelsmann had originally earmarked the Canadian wing-back to make his return for the second leg against Villarreal in Munich on April 12.

Davies’ week continues to deliver good news for the Canadian as he was earlier voted the CONCACAF player of the year.

The 21-year-old played a key role in helping Canada qualify for this year’s World Cup finals in Qatar. This will be Canada’s first World Cup appearance since 1986.

A video of Alphonso Davies at home in Munich watching Canada beat Jamaica last week went viral due to his emotional celebrations as the victory confirmed the Canadians’ place in Qatar.

His recovery is remarkable news for the youngster as Sergio Aguero was earlier forced to retire due to a similar heart condition.