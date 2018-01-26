Alpha Insurance owned by SLIC opens corporate model branch

Karachi

Alpha Insurance Company Limited–Owned by the State owned- State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan, has started its journey towards its turned around by opening of its first Corporate Model Branch in Karachi.

Ghufran Memon, the Chairman of ALPHA Insurance Company Limited and Executive Director of the State Life Corporation of Pakistan was the Chief Guest of the ceremony expressed his full support in its turnaround and overall business development plan of Alpha Insurance with confidence that by opening of the new Corporate Model branch, Alpha Insurance will serve its existing and new clients with more dedication and zeal.

The Board of Directors of Alpha Insurance Company Limited also present at the occasion committed their full support in the implementation of Company’s Business Development Strategy. At this occasion, Amad Uddin Siddiqui-CEO of Alpha Insurance Company Limited expressed his commitments towards Turnaround Strategy of Business Developments by Trust Building Relationships with the existing and new clients.—PR