Allotment of one-acre Amenity Land to FPCCI at Gwadar hailed

Islamabad

Members of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and the business community of the country have hailed the announcement made by Provincial Minister Baluchistan Hussain Islam on behalf of Chief Minister (CM) Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo for allocation of free of cost one acre amenity land to FPCCI for establishment of its liaison office at Gwadar.

Senior Vice President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Syed Mazhar Ali Nasir and Vice President Mr. Tariq Haleem while appreciating the announcement of the Provincial Minister said that the establishment of FPCCI office at Gwadar in the backdrop of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) activities is the need of the hour to facilitate the businessmen and it will also help in liaisoning with the Government as well as foreign investors.

Business community leader, S. M. Muneer urged the Baluchistan government for early allotment of land to FPCCI so that it could have its office functional as soon as possible which is the desire of the Members of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry.—INP