Allotment of amenity plots

IN civilised societies of the world, civic facilities are meant for the benefit of the public and they must be determinedly guarded to protect the interest of the citizens. From the perusal of the Constitution of Pakistan 1973, it is very clear that the allotment of amenity plot for a purpose other than amenity would be sheer violation of the law and negation of the rights of all citizens. Article 38 of the constitution of Pakistan 1973 specifically provides that, The State shall provide for all citizens, within the available resources of the country, facilities for work and adequate livelihood with reasonable rest and leisure.

Unfortunately the precious amenity lands of Karachi have continuously been illegally converted for profitable businesses. In Karachi, D.H.A and Cantonment Board have allotted several amenity lands to the foreign originated petroleum companies with the partnership with D.H.A and cantonment board, to construct petrol pumps in the residential areas, which were never designated for such petrol pumps. The conversion of amenity plot to commercial, is also barred by Karachi Building and Town Planning Regulations, 2002.

Several military lands have been converted for the business purposes, such as marriage halls and housing societies without following the unified code of Karachi Building & Town Planning Regulations, 2002 as well as Transfer of Property Act 1882 in stricto senso. Plots that have now been converted into commercial marriage halls or marquees are an absolute violation of fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution of Pakistan and as a result of which easementry rights, privacy and the right of air have now been seriously jeopardised due to heavy rush, blockage of roads and traffic congestion that eventually take a toll on people’s mental and physical health. It has perhaps become a common practice for the authorities, for their own benefits or of their officials, to encroach upon public areas, plots, especially greenbelts, parks and playgrounds for commercial purposes and such type of activities have created doubts in the mind of Pakistanis, the recent example is the conversion of military land to the marriage hall in Karachi near FTC Building.

That it would be appropriate to mention here that in the 1970s it was decided that all defence land be transferred to the Government of Sindh excepting Fowler Lines, Bizerta Lines and a small portion North of Iqbal Shaheed Road in which Naval elements and institutional area are located. In this regard, detail judgment has been passed by the Hon’ble Supreme Court of Pakistan which was subsequently reported in 2010 SCMR 885, wherein the Hon’ble Supreme Court has ordered for demolition of Habib Makro which was illegally allowed by Pervaiz Musharaf when he was the head of Pakistan Army. In the said judgment different gazette notifications, letters and jurisdiction of Karachi Cantonment and defence land have been discussed. In the aforesaid judgment all defence lands, which were allotted, to the Military authorities were reversed back to KDA except few areas. However in Karachi it has becomes a routine practice that all of a sudden the government authorities, for the benefit of their high officials encroach upon public areas, in this regard a huge and precious plot of National Stadium, which belongs to every Pakistani, has been converted into General Colony.

ARSALAN RAJA

Karachi

