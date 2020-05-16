Allied parties onboard with govt, says Sarwar

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar has said the PTI government is taking all decisions in consultation with its allied parties including PML-Q.

He was talking to the media after inaugurating Coronavirus Testing Lab at ABWA Hospital and handing over of ration to PTI MNA Riaz Fatiana by the Sarwar Foundation. Sarwar Foundation Vice Chairperson Begum Perveen Sarwar, ABWA Hospital MD Khurram Iftikhar, businessman Junaid Subhani, Overseas Pakistanis Commission Vice-Chairman Muhammad Waseem Ramay and others were present on the occasion.

The governor said the PTI government had not instituted any case against any opposition political party’s leadership and added that all the cases being preceded by the NAB and accountability institutions actually instituted by the opposition parties against each other. “We believe in transparent and across the board accountability and ensured that all accountability institutions should stay apolitical,” he said. He also said the NAB and all other accountability institutions were independent in taking their decisions.

He said that the government decided to ease lockdown restrictions and open markets to mitigate the economic problems of traders, workers and daily-wagers. However, this did not mean that the threat of coronavirus receded, he said.

“The government is introducing policies in the best interest of people and standing with the poor masses in these hard times,” he said and added that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s relief package for poor and jobless had no match in the history.

He said the relief package was being distributed among masses without any political discrimination. He said that some 750,000 families had been provided ration through the Punjab Development Network and more ration being provided to poor families. He said the PDN include respectable organizations like Akhuwat, Sheikh Ijaz Trust, Sarwar Foundation.

Sarwar Foundation Vice Chairperson Begum Perveen Sarwar said her foundation had so far distributed ration among 35,000 pandemic-affected families in Punjab, Azad Kashmir and other provinces. “These are hard times and demand that all welfare organizations and philanthropists should join hands, serve the humanity and emerge as a united nation through this crisis,” she said.