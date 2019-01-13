Allied hospitals to be made model health facilities

Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination Aamir Mehmood Kiani Sunday said that the government was making all out efforts to provide the patients modern health facilities at their door steps and the allied hospitals of Rawalpindi would be made model health facilities.

He said, the government was going to start health insurance program in the country and it would distribute nearly 20 million Health Insurance Cards (HIC) to the poor and needy people by the beginning of next month. During his visit to the Holly Family Hospital, he inquired after the health of the patients and visited different wards. Later, talking to media persons, he said the government was trying to take solid steps to provide relief to the citizens.

The healthcare system of Pakistan is beset with numerous problems mainly because of apathy of the past governments toward the health sector, which is evident from the fact that the previous governments had failed to develop a “National Health Policy” due to which the country miserably failed to meet the health-related targets, the Minister said.

He said, all out efforts would be made to bring about a change in the health sector since the Party had started giving due preference to the health and working to deal with health-related challenges. The Minister said under the Health Card scheme, poor segments of the society would be provided Health Cards. He said that there is a dire need to spend more money on public health.

He further informed that Prime Minister Imran Khan was also visiting different hospitals and inspecting the health facilities. Basic Health Centers would also be upgraded to provide relief to the people and efforts were being made to address the issues of the availability of medicines at the hospitals, he added.

The Federal Minister said the government was going to establish three new hospitals in federal capital for facilitating the masses, adding, the government hospitals had been facing shortage of staff since long time and we were advertising new jobs for filling vacant seats.

To a question, the Minister said that the availability of normal medicines was being ensured everywhere, adding, the rates of the medicines were revised to make the pharmaceutical companies financially viable.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp