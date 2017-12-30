Allied capital protected fund launched

Staff Reporter

Karachi

ABL Asset Management has announced the launch of Allied Capital Protected Fund (ACPF).It is second in the series of Open End Capital protected funds. ACPF is suitable for the investors who are risk averse and want 100% capital protection. The Fund is now open for subscription.

Mr. Alee Khalid, CEO ABL Asset Management stated “This fund is specially designed after considering the needs and demands of our customers. Allied Capital Protected Fund offers a competitive opportunity for those who are willing to earn profit on their investment without losing their capital.”

Besides Capital Protection, ACPF aims to get optimal returns at the maturity of the fund. To protect the principal amount of the investors, ABL AMC will place a significant portion of the investment in TDR with a minimum AA-rated Bank and / or DFI, and remaining amount will be placed in equity market or any other SECP permitted investments to provide better returns to its investors.

Earlier in the series, ABL AMC Capital Protected Fund (ABLAMCCPF) provided a healthy cumulative return since inception of 25.07% to its investors at the completion of its two years tenure.

For the past 10 years, ABL Asset Management is providing innovative Investment solutions with quality services to its investors. ABL Asset Management, the wholly owned subsidiary of Allied Bank is rated AM2 ++ by JCR VIS which donates High Management Quality.