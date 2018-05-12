Allied Bank serves nation under CSR policy

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Allied Bank is serving the nation under its CSR policy by extending helping hand to under-privileged communities in education, health, and many other sectors.

Continuing with its CSR vision, Allied Bank recently presented a donation cheque to ‘Rasst Welfare Society’, which is managing Raast School & Vocational Centre in Karachi. Both the institutions are working to promote children literacy & self-sustainability among the underprivileged members of the society through academic & technical education, charging a very nominal fee from the students.

Adnan Kamal Group Head Business CRBG South-I presented the cheque to Ms. Yasmeen Ajmal, Chairperson of the Society.

Speaking at the occasion, Adnan Kamal highlighted Allied Bank’s initiatives under its CSR policy. Yasmeen Ajmal thanked Allied Bank for helping in their endeavor to impart quality education and vocational training to the needy people. Tabrayz Agha, Chief REIG, Allied Bank was also present at the occasion.