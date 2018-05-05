Alliance with Imran after elections possible: Zardari

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan People’s Party Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari said on Friday that an alliance with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan is possible after the forthcoming general elections along the lines of an alliance in the recent Senate polls.

Zardari, addressing a gathering here on Friday, stated that his party had no qualms being a part of the opposition as well, adding that his party had been in rule earlier.

“Necessity is the mother of invention, we forged alliance with PTI during Senate elections,” Zardari said. “If need be, we can opt for it again after the [general] elections.”

Directing criticism at former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, PPP co-chairperson said that Nawaz had caused great harm to democracy.

“Benazir Bhutto and Zulfikar Ali Bhutto embraced martyrdom to strengthen democracy, Nawaz, by playing the role that of a Mughal prince, only weakened the struggle for democracy.”

“What could be a bigger disaster than the country having a faltering democracy,” Zardari asked and added, “under such circumstances, anything can happen.”

He further said that PPP is ready to be in either in the government or in the opposition. “We have been in the government before and aren’t as eager to see the prime minister’s house as the PTI chief is.”

“They haven’t seen the Prime Minister House…They are in a hurry to get power,” said Zardari making an indirect jibe at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Zardari said it was his opinion that general elections will be held on time. “I know it is hot and Ramzan is approaching, but we had similar conditions earlier too and elections were held on schedule,” he said.

The PPP co-chairman also spoke about former prime minister Nawaz Sharif claim that he was not contesting against the PPP or PTI but ‘aliens’.

“Mian sahib should describe what he means by aliens as he has been using this term since 1988. All aliens have moved along with him [Nawaz],” Zardari stressed.

The PPP has always struggled for the sake of democracy. “Nawaz turned into Prince Saleem and became our undoing,” he added.