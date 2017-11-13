Alliance of MQM-P, PSP, APML can beat PPP: Musharraf

Observer Report

Karachi

Former president Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf said on Sunday that an alliance of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, the Pak Sarzameen Party and the All Pakistan Muslim League could defeat the Pakistan People’s Party.

“An alliance of the three parties, along with Pir Pagara and other political forces, will be able to beat the PPP [in Sindh],” he said in a video statement from Dubai.

Musharraf further said the alliance could also bring the forward blocs of Pakistan Muslim League-N and the PPP in Punjab under its umbrella.

On his alleged role in Karachi’s politics, the former dictator said, “Neither has the PSP offered me to lead them, nor I have any interest in doing so.”

He reiterated that he considered heading the MQM a foolish thing to do and he had already clarified that. “I cannot restrict myself to an ethnic or communal political party,” he maintained. “I think about the welfare of muhajirs, not the MQM. I don’t consider myself the leader of one community only,” he added.

“The MQM-P and the PSP coming together seemed like an unnatural alliance but it was good for the muhajir community,” he added.