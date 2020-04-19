Alliance for disaster relief donates $ 20000 PPE to Fort Bend County

WASHINTON

Congressman Al Green, Fort Bend County Judge KP George, Missouri City Mayor Yolanda Ford, and Stafford Mayor Leonard Scarcella hosted a PPE Donation recently. The Alliance for Disaster Relief, a collaborative of Pakistani American Community Associations led by Coordinator Muhammad Saeed Sheikh, Chairman Ibne Sina Foundation Nasru Rupani, Chairman Greater Houston Charitable Foundation Arif Momin & other volunteers arrived at Stafford Center and donated $20,000.00 worth of personal protective equipment (PPE), which included thousands of KN95 Masks & surgical masks, face shields, Medical Grade Gloves, protective coveralls for COVID-19 first responders and municipal employees in essential roles. Chief host Congressman Al Green along with Mayor Yolanda Ford of Missouri City & his core team came to receive the donations and in a press briefing highly appreciated the efforts of Pakistani Organizations of the Alliance & sponsors Mr. Javaid Anwar, Amir Makhani & the Greater Houston Retailers Charitable foundation ( G H R C F ) . www.afdrusa.org—PR