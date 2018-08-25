Alleged killer of boy held

Our Correspondent

Shikarpur

The Lakhi Ghulam Shah police claimed to have arrested a killer of a 13-year-old boy, who allegedly raped and stabbed to death, in the limits of Jahan Khan Police Station, on last Monday.

An official of SSP Office Shikarpur claimed to have arrested a killer identified as Mushtaque Ahmed Mahar aka Farhan, of 25, son of Ghulam Nabi Mahar, who allegedly confessed his crime before police and said to be close relative of deceased boy.

Having been raped the boy, I killed him with sharp knife in fear may he disclose my identity, suspect Mushtaque confessed before police, quoting the suspect an official said.

Besides, police have received sharp knife and rope, used in murder, from his possession.

It may be recalled that a naked body of grade sixth student Sheeraz Ahmed, resident of village Mughrani Mahar, was found from isolated place near his village on 20th August of running month while police have stated that prima facie he has been sexually assaulted and killed with sharp knife and launched a manhunt to unearth the mystery of brutal murder and after tremendous efforts police have succeeded in arresting a killer of innocent boy.

An FIR [29/2018] under section 302-377 has been lodged against Mushtaque Ahmed alias Farhan Mahar on the behalf of state on the complaint of ASI Arshad Ahmed at Lakhi Ghulam Shah Police Station.

