Alleged Corruption: ACE team raids KWSB office

Meanwhile, the anti-corruption department raided KWSB managing director’s (MD’s) office, after receiving complaints of alleged corruption in the purchase of sewer machines. On the other hand, the KWSB claimed to have seized nine tankers and arrested as many persons for selling contaminated water and water theft, in joint operations with police. Anti-Corruption team, headed by West Anti-Corruption deputy director Zafarullah Dharejo, raided on Tuesday the office of Karachi Water and Sewerage Services Improvement Project (KWSSIP) director Ayub Sheikh and seized different files and records. The raid was conducted after reports surfaced of alleged corruption in the issuance of tenders for KWSSIP- a major project launched by the KWSB- and contractors approached the anti-corruption department with complaints and evidence. As per the allegations, the tenders for the procurement of 14 sewer cleaning machines are being given to ‘favourite companies,’ bypassing the laws of the Sindh Public Procurement Authority. Sources in the anti-corruption department have revealed that three companies have already submitted the proposal for the tenders but instead of selecting the company making the lowest bid, tenders are being given on the basis of favouritism. The sources said that following the raid, Sheikh was interrogated on the matter for two hours and asked to produce the documents in relevance to the issuance of tenders, but he tried to evade the officials. The officials, however, remained resolute and left after collecting the required records and files.