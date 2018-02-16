Allegations strongly rejected

Pakistan has quite emphatically and strongly rejected baseless allegations levelled against it by some Indian officials of the reported attack on an Indian army camp in occupied J&K.

A Foreign Office spokesperson has been quoted in the media as saying that it is a well-established pattern that Indian officials start hurling unfounded allegations even before any proper investigation into any incident has been initiated.

The spokesman pointedly said that a particular segment in the Indian media runs with their innuendo to malign Pakistan and whips up public frenzy, we are confident that the world community will be taking due cognizance of New Delhi’s sinister campaign against Islamabad and the deliberate creation of war hysteria, these tactics are also aimed at diverting attention from the State terrorism in the dispute that India is constantly engaged, the brutalization of peaceful unarmed Kashmiris through harassment, incarceration, forced disappearances, torture, extra judicial killings, sham trials are well-documented internationally.

The FO spokesperson has quite rightly and repeatedly urged the international fraternity to pressurize India to stop forthwith the untold atrocities and gross violations of human rights against Kashmiri people and at the same time refrain from any misadventure across the Line of Control (LoC) and the Working Boundary and called another time for a peaceful and negotiated settlement of the lingering unresolved Kashmir issue in accordance with the UNSC resolutions and let the Kashmiris exercise their birth right of self-determination to which India had way back seven decades had committed on floor of world body.

Needless to mention here that New Delhi has very bleak and disappointing record of backing out from its international commitments shamelessly and even the greatest world human rights champion, the United States, as well as the international community at large is blindly looking towards the other side ignoring blatantly as to what is going on in the Indian-occupied Kashmir for decades together.

ZAHID RIFAT

Lahore

