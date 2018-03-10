IF someone is to ask a layman in the street in the provincial metropolis or elsewhere in the country as to what is happening in Pakistan these days, the answer generally invariably will be game of allegations and counter-allegations is being played by political parties, their leaders, federal and provincial ministers irrespective of their being in the government or in the opposition.

Politics, more negative than positive, continues to dominate the national scene and as such also the newspapers, there is no hard news but political statements in the form of hurling of accusations on each other and as such the newspapers are also full of these allegations and counter-allegations filled statements from beginning till end be these are of four or 24 pages in English and Urdu.

Some front page and back page headlines of English newspapers alone on Friday March 02, 2018 without naming the dailies are being produced here in support of the brief introduction of this article: Put up, or shut up. Shahbaz to Imran; Why Shahbaz delayed reply about Faisal Subhan, asks Imran; People have no interest in Nawaz, Bilawal; Won’t comment on hearsay like Imran, Nawaz; ‘Clean’ Shahbaz lambasts ‘Imran the liar’; Not a single township developed in KP owing to its govt’s incompetence, Punjab Minister; Tareen urges NAB to take action against Shahbaz , PTI releases video of Punjab CM’s top 10 lies; Shahbaz says Imran only accuses, never responds to notices; Kaira lashes at Sharif brothers.

The headlines given above mainly are from former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif talk with media after appearing before the Accountability Curt in Islamabad, Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s news conference in Lahore, PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s talk with reporters after meeting with party MPAs in Peshawar; PPP Chairman Bilawar Bhutto Zardari press conference at Zardari House in Islamabad after celebrating Holi with Hindu community, so on and so forth.

Former Prime Minister and ruling party Quaid Nawaz Sharif while talking to the media in Islamabad said he is reviewing the ongoing controversy regarding PTI Chairman Imrann Khan’s Banigala residence , will make a statement on the matter after reaching a conclusion on the subject, there is a major difference between Imran Khan and me, I cannot lie and hurl baseless allegations on the basis of hearsay.

Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif addressed a press conference in Model Town Lahore to counter allegations of corruption in mega projects which PTI Chairman Imran Khan has been leveling against him from time requesting the Supreme Court to form a full bench and settle the allegations leveled by PTI Chairman regarding Multan Metro and Yabatte so that the barrage of lies and baseless accusation should end once for all.

Talking to reporters in Peshawar after a meeting with party’s MPAs at the Chief Minister House, PTI Chairman Imran Khan said that Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif was involved in corruption worth Rs 9000 billion for the past nine years and asked the chief minister has taken one and a half years to give reply on the issue of Faisal Subhan who was involved in corruption pertaining to Ashiana Housing Scheme in Punjab.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while addressing a press conference Holi festival with Hindu community at Zardari House in Islamabad said people have no interest in former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s movement who is endangering the whole system to save himself, people do not care why Nawaz Sharif was ousted as they want resolution of issues like poverty and unemployment, Pakistan is facing serious crisis and people cannot be distracted from what was to Nawaz Sharif.

PML-N is in power at the center for the third term and in Punjab for second consecutive time, PPP is in power in Sindh province and PTI is in power in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) for the first time ever so far.

Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif on his part gave a detailed rebuttal to the allegations which Imran Khan has been leveling against him for quite some time and went to say that if he is proved guilty by the Supreme Court he would quit politics in addition to the sentence given by the court and if Imran Khan is proved wrong he should be taken to task. But in all fairness, all these years he has been undertaking lot of developmental activities and launching projects in different sectors, as per reports of his press conference in newspapers, but somehow he had sufficed to try to give a befitting comprehensive rebuttal to Imran Khan though he has been taking credit for these development projects every now and then and took time to belie Imran Khan claims of undertaking development activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Quite obviously, of someone is constantly attacked left and left and hurled all sorts of allegations then he has to give a response in comprehensive manner in his defense and ask the opponents to prove their allegations.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in response to a question about the upcoming elections said Nawaz Sharif will contest the polls on the basis of Metro and why he was ousted, Imran Khan will go to elections with the slogan that Taliban were his brothers and PPP will contest the polls on its slogan of ‘Roti, Kapra aur Makan’ and the people’s issues. However, the PPP Chairman made no mention of achievements his party’s government has achieved so far in Sindh province and what it will be doing more if came into power at national or provincial level except as mentioned above the PPP election slogan.

And, PTI Chairman Imran Khan also consumed entire time almost in reiterating allegations Shahbaz Sharif and sufficed to claim that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has a system without going into details as to what his government in its first tenure in power has so far done in different fields in the frontier province and what it will be doing if comes into power at the national level for the first time and at the provincial level for the second time.

Without going into further gory details of this not so appreciable and productive somewhat deplorable business of allegations and counter-allegations in which the politicians are mostly indulging for quite some time without realizing the damage they are doing and the time and energy they are wasting in such unhealthy and unwelcome activities, this is simply to ask the allegations mongers, whosoever he or she may be and irrespective of their political affiliations, to refrain from this ongoing dirty business which no common man in the street likes at all.

Political leaders in general and particularly heads of political parties which are in the mainstream of national politics and are in power at the national and provincial levels should firstly be highlighting their achievements so far and more importantly telling the people as to what they plan to do for their welfare and well-being if they repose their trust and confidence and vote for their respective parties in the upcoming elections.

These leveling of allegations and counter-allegations business, which regretfully is continuing unabatedly and newspapers are full of these negative and hostile statements every day, is not something which the people, the electorate, do appreciate at all in their hearts as they are least interested as to who is accusing whom and who is rebutting what except what the federal and provincial governments are doing for their well-being and welfare and what they plan to do if come into power again.

In short, what the politicians are doing is negative politics, which is harmful for the nation and the country, and the people want positive, productive and constructive politics by all those in political arena for the good, betterment, prosperity and development as well as welfare of Pakistan on the whole, please.

—The writer is Lahore-based Freelance Journalist and Columnist and retired Deputy Controller (News) Radio Pakistan Islamabad and can be reached at [email protected]

Related