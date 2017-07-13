Allegation of non-coop with JIT baseless: PM

Cabinet meeting today

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

In the midst of heated political environment following the Joint Investigation Team’s final report, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif summoned a session of the federal cabinet today to discuss the current situation and evolve a strategy to deal with the current crisis. The cabinet meeting has been convened after a series of meetings at the prime house attended by the PML-N stalwarts. Sources said that the prime minister would take the cabinet into confidence regarding the ongoing political situation of the country. JIT report will also be reviewed and technical and legal points will also be discussed. The Cabinet session would also mull over the financial situation of the country, according to sources. Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in his address to the party leaders on Wednesday said the allegations of not cooperating with the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) for Panama case are baseless. He said no one will be allowed to hurt the public mandate. The attendees including legal experts and senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) members showed confidence in the premier. The Prime Minister made it clear that he will neither dissolve the assemblies nor resign from his position in a meeting to discuss course-of-action of the ruling party after JIT report Nawaz Sharif has demanded that contradictions in JIT report should also be brought forth in the Supreme Court. JIT had earlier recommended the apex court to lodge case against Nawaz Sharif and his sons in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). On the occasion, the ministers and representatives of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) reiterated their confidence in the party leadership and branded the JIT report a compilation of documents based on hypotheses and lies. The participants of the meeting observed that the probe team relied upon media coverages and accusations only that made it a political report. They also stated that PM’s hands are clean as he is not having any offshore company, therefore, he will not resign, adding Panama Leaks is a conspiracy whose directors are abroad and actors are in the country. Addressing a press conference along with Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) leader Daniyal Aziz, Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the opposition tried to build a narrative out of the court’s 5-member decision earlier. “Now they are doing the selective reading again into the JIT’s report and demanding PM’s resignation”, she said. “The JIT itself states that Maryam Nawaz Sharif is ‘probably’ the beneficial owner of the offshore companies. What is this ‘probably’? They tries to assassinate the characters of Sharif family by using words like ‘fraud’, ‘lying’ and that was why Sharif family had raised the questions over their integrity earlier in a legal manner”, said Marriyum. Marriyum added that all the elements involved in the conspiracy, living in Pakistan and abroad, will be exposed. “I’m making it clear that they will not be given this government on contract under any condition”, she said. “The organisation given the contract to do Maryam Nawaz’s letter’s forensic ordinance is owned by a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) card-holder and he has been raising funds for them in UK” Talking on the occasion, PML-N leader Daniyal Aziz said that the organisation given the contract to do Maryam Nawaz’s letter’s forensic ordinance is owned by a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) card-holder and he has been raising funds for them in UK. He asked why was the UAE justice department’s letter leaked to media when Volume-10 of the report was to be kept secret. Aziz said that JIT’s report was baseless. “The annexure submitted had clearly mentioned that the LC was of Sharjah port while the letter made public says that Dubai ports authority didn’t confirm any transaction. This is shocking”, he said. Aziz added that the ownership of the flats wasn’t discussed at all in the report. “The JIT report said that the minister in UK had confirmed the letters of Maryam Nawaz Sharif but they were still rejected by the forensic company on fictitious grounds”, he said. If JIT has stated that PM Nawaz Sharif is the owner of 63-A because he used to stay there then should we also declare Nathia Gali Guest House as Imran Khan’s residence, because he stays there too often”, said Daniyal Aziz. The political situation of the country heated up after release of JIT submitted its final report by the Supreme Court in relation to the Panama Leaks case. The JIT report recommended filing of a reference against PM Nawaz and his sons Hussain and Hasan Nawaz with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The JIT has observed major disparities in the finances of the Sharif family and their known and declared sources of income. The opposition parties reiterated their demand for the PM’s resignation, while the government rejected the report as ‘garbage’. The ruling party leaders said that they would completely contest the report in the apex court.