Staff Reporter

Karachi

Chairman of the Businessmen Panel of FPCCI and Former Provincial Minister, Mian Anjum Nisar, Senior Vice Chairman and Former Provincial Minister, Mian Zahid Hussain, Secretary General Senator Haji Ghulam Ali, Presidential Candidate Allauddin Marri, Chairman Sindh Zakaria Usman, Chairman Punjab Khawaja Shahzeb Akram, Chairman Balochistan Naveed Jan Baloch, Chairman KPK Adnan Jaleel, Shoukat Ahmed and Saquib Fayyaz Magoon while talking to business community of Gujrat on Friday said that is famous for production and export of diversified products including fans, motorcycles, washing machines, air conditions, furniture and ceramics. Currently Pakistan exports to comparatively cheaper markets of Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Central Asian and African countries.

Despite getting access to international market in 1990, Pakistan has share of mere 1 percent in the global market of fans. To get access to expensive markets like US and EU, we need to diversify our products range in accordance to international standards and demand as well as technological advancement need to be inducted.

China has major share with respect to latest and modern fans in the global market. Pakistan’s exports have been increased by 17 percent in FY 2017 as compared to FY 2016 but it can be further improved given to huge potential in this sector.

BMP leaders said that Gujrat is famous for Basmati Rice in the European markets. Great potential of trade, industry, real estate and agriculture lie in this city which can benefit local and foreign investors. Haji Arfan Yousuf, the VP of FPCCI from Gujrat is capable person but UBG did not let him work neither gave him power to do so.

Leaders of the Businessmen Panel said that there are more than 11 hundred industrial units in Gujrat including the largest shoe making service industries. Huge potential for small and medium investors lies in dairy products, lives stock and sheep farming in the city.

The outskirts of the city are comprised of various farms and orchards given to fertile land and plenty of water.

Fruit processing units should be established and the handicrafts including woolen shawls, sweaters and other products should be introduced globally to promote small traders and earn significant foreign exchange.

