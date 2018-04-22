Allama Iqbal’s 80th death anniversary observed

The 80th death anniversary of national poet, philosopher and thinker Dr Allama Iqbal was observed in twin cities on Saturday.

A special ceremony in this regard was held in Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) here to mark the 80th death anniversary of the national poet.

Vice Chancellor Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui on the occasion re-affirmed the pledge that varsity would fulfill its responsibility to promote intellectual and visionary message of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal through academic purists and literary and social activities.

The AIOU that was named after Dr. Iqbal, a great philosopher and poet, is determined to disseminate his thought-provoking message of humanity among the students for their character-building and putting them on the track of nation-building, he added. The Vice Chancellor said that Iqbal’s message of peace and co-existence is relevant to cope with socio-economic challenges of the present days. To mark the Day, the University broadcast and telecast live programs on Dr. Muhammad Iqbal, over its web TV and FM radio network. Special programs were presented the whole day to educate and update its students on philosophy and thoughts of the great poet, particularly with references to his message to youth.

Dr. Shahid Siddiqui said that the University is engaged in extensive research work on his vision. It is also laying special focus on research and in-depth study on various aspects of Iqbal’s message for the young generation, he added. Born in Sialkot, the Shair-e-Mashriq is considered to be one of the most important figures in South Asian literature, with works in both Urdu and Persian. An advocate of Muslim rights, championing his ideas with pen and revolutionary concepts, Iqbal’s word and work are still quite relevant in the present day.

Some of his best works comprise Asrar-e-Khudi, Payam-i-Mashriq, Bang-i-Dara, Bal-i-Jibril, Zarb-i Kalim and Armughan-e-Hijaz. —APP

