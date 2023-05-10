Allama Iqbal Open University postpones exams amid clashes 

ISLAMABAD – Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Wednesday delayed all examinations to be held this week in the wake of the deteriorating law and order situation in region following the arrest of the former prime minister Imran Khan.

In the announcement, the leading private varsity said all the examinations scheduled to be held on May 10 and May 13 are postponed.

As of now, the ongoing examinations of the Associate Degree, B.A, B.Com, BBA, BS and B. Ed. programs for the autumn semester have been postponed. Meanwhile, the AIOU examination department said the exams scheduled to be held on May 15 will be held as per the schedule.