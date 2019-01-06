The wounds of lethally humiliated Zainab were still fresh in minds, there were news reports coming from parts of the country that another cute little girl faced same fate in Nowshehra as well as a same ashamed activity happened in Abbottabad. What is this? What kind of people we are? In which direction the nation is proceeding? May Allah forgive us. Why these types of happenings take place time and again? What kind of image we are giving to the international community through such acts. Are we not tarnishing our image ourselves in the comity of nations.

We, as a nation, with guilty shame and sorrow, are in abyss of character declination. We never designed our future as a strong character nation. There are neither institutions nor leadership, that ever seriously thought about this malignant situation. Our religion, Islam, has clear injunctions, but who will interpret or explain? In dare words, they, the religious teachers, have no time for this, they are much busy in factional and sectarian controversies.

Educational institutions in the country are no more than “degree selling shop” instead of laying down higher moral values among the younger generation. Mudrassa are another case, with no much difference. Then how we can expect morally high standards nation? Government, on whose shoulders the main responsibility lies, never tried to look after the said issue. Now there is no time to show laziness. Government should take tangible steps, of course on a war footing, to handle the situation seriously. Otherwise the practice of same devil’s action will continue. And we will only mourn over dead bodies of little poor flowers of our garden.

NAEEM UR REHMAN

Islamabad

