All you need to know about Apple’s new iPhone 14 series

The iPhone 14 series has been unveiled by Apple, and there is one significant difference: no iPhone 14 Mini.

The small-screen iPhone has been discontinued in favor of a new 6.7-inch non-Pro variant – iPhone 14 plus. The option to experience a big-screen iPhone without having to pay for all the extra high-end technology featured on the top-end Pro Max model is now available to iPhone consumers for the first time since Apple’s standard and Pro deviation models.

Meet iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra, and AirPods Pro. All that and more from the #AppleEvent — Apple (@Apple) September 7, 2022

So, for the first time in a while, there are two separate iPhone tiers: the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus, and the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Even though that’s wonderful, there are a lot of reasons to be excited about the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus this year.

Apple has updated the camera system with a new rear-facing 12MP camera with a larger sensor and larger 1.9-micron pixels that, according to the company, increase low-light performance by 49%. The ultra-wide lens is still present, however.

A 12MP front-facing camera with major improvements like better low-light performance and first-ever focusing is also available.

Last year, the same A15 Bionic chip was installed in all iPhone models. This year, however, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max received the upgraded A16 Bionic, while the Apple iPhone 14 and 14 Plus received the A15 Bionic chip.

The iPhone 14 Plus has the biggest battery on an iPhone yet. According to Apple, users can watch videos on the Plus for up to 26 hours and the standard iPhone 14 for up to 20 hours. As is custom, we don’t yet know how much power the batteries will hold, so we’ll have to wait till someone disassembles the phones.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are set to go up for pre-order via the Apple Store this Friday, 9 September 2022. The iPhone 14 will be released a week later on 16 September, though those that want the iPhone 14 Plus will have to wait until 7 October.

Here’s how much the iPhone 14 range costs: