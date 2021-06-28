All transgender persons declared eligible for Ehsaas programme

ISLAMABAD – In an encouraging step, the Board of BISP on Monday approved the inclusion of all transgenders in the Ehsaas Kafaalat programme.

Transgenders holding valid CNICs will be brought into the fold of Ehsaas Kafaalat. The programme will provide a stipend of Rs 2,000 a month along with a savings bank account, said an official press release.

The people of the transgender usually live as a separate community; all transgender persons in a household will be declared as Kafaalat beneficiaries.

The Board also approved the establishment of 154 district level Ehsaas Centers modelled on the One window Ehsaas Center in Sitara Market in Islamabad.

This will enable all services to be accessed under one roof, greatly facilitating beneficiaries. Work in this will commence immediately.

The first One Window Ehsaas Centre was opened by the Prime Minister in the federal capital on June 9, 2021 to deliver all Ehsaas services through a single window.

Board also ratified the enhancement of Ehsaas’ education stipends to secondary and higher secondary levels.

The new conditional cash transfer programme is aimed at helping underprivileged families to educate their primary school-going children till higher secondary level. The programme will be commencing from next month in all districts of the country.

With an additional emphasis for girls to access secondary and higher secondary education, the enhanced Ehsaas education stipends offer a higher stipend amount for them in comparison to boys; girls get Rs. 4,000 per quarter and boys get Rs. 3,500 per quarter.

Programme design allows all payments to be made biometrically to mothers of enrolled children. “According to Ehsaas strategy post-COVID, the secondary and higher education stipends will empower low-income households with improved access to education till 12th grade”, said Dr. Sania Nishtar.

The Board also gave approval for the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding with Utility Stores Corporation for Ehsaas Targeted Subsidy programme.

The Board also granted approval for the budget 2021/22 on the recommendation of the Finance committee. Many other decisions related to operations were taken.